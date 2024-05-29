Launches
Bear Habit Tracker
Bear Habit Tracker
Daily planner & to-do list
▣ Bear Record is an app that records the regularity of doing something in your study, work or life, to help you reflect on your recent daily life and become a little better. The cute art style and silly bear accompany you to grow up.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Bear Habit Tracker
About this launch
Bear Habit Tracker
Daily Planner & To-Do List
Bear Habit Tracker by
Bear Habit Tracker
was hunted by
vector
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
vector
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Bear Habit Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Bear Habit Tracker 's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#65
