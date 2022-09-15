Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Walmart
See Walmart’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Be Your Own Model by Walmart
Be Your Own Model by Walmart
A virtual dressing room by Walmart
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Walmart shoppers will now be able to virtually try on clothes from the comfort of their own homes using AR technology in the retailer’s app.
Launched in
Fashion
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Walmart
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Walmart
Good stuff. Save Money. Live Better.
12
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Be Your Own Model by Walmart by
Walmart
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Fashion
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Walmart
is rated
4/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on April 2nd, 2018.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#132
Report