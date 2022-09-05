Products
Be Internet Awesome
Be Internet Awesome
A program by Google to teach kids online safety
To make the most of the Internet, kids need to be prepared to make smart decisions. Be Internet Awesome teaches kids the fundamentals of digital citizenship and safety so they can explore the online world with confidence.
Be Internet Awesome
About this launch
Be Internet Awesome
A Program by Google to Teach Kids Online Safety
