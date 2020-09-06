discussion
1 Review
Adithya Shreshti
HunterGrowth & NoCode Catalyst
Up your social media game with Bazaart for Android. You can easily remove backgrounds, create Instagram-worth posts and more. Bazaart is finally available for Android users.
Hi folks, we made this app on iOS first to allow ordinary people (like me) to create extraordinary things. We've been very fortunate to help millions of people to achieve their goals and be their own designers. Now, we're finally bringing Bazaart to Android! Hoping to help many many many more people now to tap their creativity. Here are a few things you could do with Bazaart for Android. What is the most interesting feature for you?
Magically remove the background from photos
Cut out photos artistically with the eraser tool
Add thousands of amazing backgrounds and stickers
Add text using a selection of beautiful fonts
Select photos, scale, rotate, position, duplicate and flip with simple touch gestures
Use photos from your gallery, Google Photos, Dropbox and more
Save your image as a JPG or PNG (transparent background)
Share creations on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Text, Email, and wherever you want
