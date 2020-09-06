  1. Home
Bazaart, one of the amazing apps to let your creativity flow through design is finally available for Android nearly after 8 years after its iOS launch and looks like it is worth the wait for folks who were waiting to use it on Android.
Popular iOS photo editor Bazaart arrives on Android after 8 yearsAs the quarantine blues drag on here in the US, many people are looking for a creative outlet to unleash their pent up panic in a healthy way. One possible solution is Bazaart, a photo editing and design app that's been well-regarded by iOS users since it launched on the App Store back in 2012.
Adithya Shreshti
Hunter
Growth & NoCode Catalyst
Up your social media game with Bazaart for Android. You can easily remove backgrounds, create Instagram-worth posts and more. Bazaart is finally available for Android users.
Gili Golander
Maker
Co-founder and CMO, Bazaart
@adithya Thank you Adithya! 🙏 Hope you'll find it useful for your everyday life.
Gili Golander
Maker
Co-founder and CMO, Bazaart
Hi folks, we made this app on iOS first to allow ordinary people (like me) to create extraordinary things. We've been very fortunate to help millions of people to achieve their goals and be their own designers. Now, we're finally bringing Bazaart to Android! Hoping to help many many many more people now to tap their creativity. Here are a few things you could do with Bazaart for Android. What is the most interesting feature for you?
Magically remove the background from photos
Cut out photos artistically with the eraser tool
Add thousands of amazing backgrounds and stickers
Add text using a selection of beautiful fonts
Select photos, scale, rotate, position, duplicate and flip with simple touch gestures
Use photos from your gallery, Google Photos, Dropbox and more
Save your image as a JPG or PNG (transparent background)
Share creations on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Text, Email, and wherever you want
