Simulate realistic verbal conversations

Need your team, whatever the size, to talk consistently? First, use Battlecard to organize that verbal process. Then, Battlecard will simulate verbal conversations with customers, prospects or whoever (powered by AI) to ensure your team is always performing!
Mathew Pregasen
Mathew Pregasen
Maker
Hey everyone! One of the makers of Battlecard, formerly known as Parsegon. It's been a long journey: we originally made this tool as a way to simulate a phone screening interview. Over time it became a sales training tool and then we realized we could help assist the entire conversational training process. Our customers are diverse, including a lot of sales teams but also teams that want to help their students interview better. We've gotten a good bit of soft interest on the healthcare side of things to - to help with empathy and anxiety training. We are excited to see where Battlecard takes us and felt it was the right time to make a ProductHunt debut. I hope you like what we are building and would be fantastic to get your thoughts!
Nilay Modi
Nilay Modi
Battlecard is awesome. I wish I had this when I was selling to school districts!
Mathew Pregasen
Mathew Pregasen
Maker
@nilay_modi Ah! We used to be an education company long before, I know the difficulty.
Matthieu Gavaudan
Matthieu Gavaudan
Awesome to see Battlecard finally publicly launch! It's been extremely useful for my startup's sales team.
