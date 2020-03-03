Battlecard
Simulate realistic verbal conversations
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mathew Pregasen
Maker
Hey everyone! One of the makers of Battlecard, formerly known as Parsegon. It's been a long journey: we originally made this tool as a way to simulate a phone screening interview. Over time it became a sales training tool and then we realized we could help assist the entire conversational training process. Our customers are diverse, including a lot of sales teams but also teams that want to help their students interview better. We've gotten a good bit of soft interest on the healthcare side of things to - to help with empathy and anxiety training. We are excited to see where Battlecard takes us and felt it was the right time to make a ProductHunt debut. I hope you like what we are building and would be fantastic to get your thoughts!
UpvoteShare
Battlecard is awesome. I wish I had this when I was selling to school districts!
Maker
@nilay_modi Ah! We used to be an education company long before, I know the difficulty.
Awesome to see Battlecard finally publicly launch! It's been extremely useful for my startup's sales team.
Maker
@matthieu_gavaudan Thanks Matthieu!!