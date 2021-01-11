Deals
BattleBlox
A challenging turn based strategy game in your browser.
Board Games
Puzzle Games
Games
BattleBlox is a challenging turn based strategy game.
Play a friend on the same device, or take on our computer players and conquer the map.
BattleBlox has loads of varied game modes to keep you coming back.
Want to take a rest? Watch the AI battle it out.
Tom McClean
Maker
Software Developer extraordinaire
I made this game; let me know if you have any constructive feedback or feature ideas!
