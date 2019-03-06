Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Battista

Battista

Pinnfarina's 1'900 horse-power electric hypercar

more info
The world’s first fully-electric luxury hypercar, extreme levels of technology and functional design lie beneath the Battista’s exterior, supporting the delivery of crazy performance for a road car. Power and torque are 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm respectively,
Around the web
A new $2 million all-electric 'hypercar' accelerates faster than an F-16 jetBloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images An Italian specialist carmaker unveiled an all-electric car that it claims can reach 180 miles per hour (mph) in less time than an F-16 jet. Automobili Pininfarina debuted its Battista "hypercar" at the Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday.
CNBCDavid Reid
This road-legal electric "hypercar" is as fast as a bullet trainOVERDRIVE (@odmag) March 5, 2019 The "Formula 1-inspired hypercar" is being hailed as "the most powerful road-legal car ever designed and built in Italy," by its creators, and is slated to arrive in 2020. That's all thanks to the electric drivetrain: "a feat that would simply be impossible to achieve with internal combustion technology," according the company.
Futurism
Pininfarina's 1,900 horsepower Battista is one of the fastest EVs on the planetAfter months of teasing, Italian automotive design-outfit-turned-manufacturer Pininfarina has revealed its first car, the Battista. It's a sleek $2.6 million hypercar with power that lives up to its brawny-sounding name, and it's sure to blow nearly any other car in the world off the asphalt, all without using a drop of gas.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
1,900 HP, this thing is absolutely insane, 280 miles per charge as well.
Upvote ·