Pininfarina's 1,900 horsepower Battista is one of the fastest EVs on the planet

After months of teasing, Italian automotive design-outfit-turned-manufacturer Pininfarina has revealed its first car, the Battista. It's a sleek $2.6 million hypercar with power that lives up to its brawny-sounding name, and it's sure to blow nearly any other car in the world off the asphalt, all without using a drop of gas.