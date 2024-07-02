Launches
Bashnode
Build code-free custom CLIs
Bashnode is a terminal tool builder that aims to make developers and enterprises gain time and effeciency by removing the need for complex and single-use bash scripts. Easily build a no-code custom command line interface to suit your needs.
SaaS
Developer Tools
No-Code
About this launch
Build code-free custom CLIs
SaaS
Developer Tools
No-Code
Charles-Édouard Jamieson
Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
This is Bashnode's first launch.
