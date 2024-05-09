Launches
Baseline JS
Baseline JS
No other tech stack delivered, so we made Baseline.
Baseline is the serverless, full stack and open-source framework that accelerates time to market with up to 6 months worth of development out of the box.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
Baseline
About this launch
Baseline
Baseline JS by
Baseline
was hunted by
Ken Kencevski
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ken Kencevski
and
Thomas Nixon
. Featured on May 13th, 2024.
Baseline
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Baseline's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
