Baseline JS

Baseline JS

No other tech stack delivered, so we made Baseline.

Baseline is the serverless, full stack and open-source framework that accelerates time to market with up to 6 months worth of development out of the box.
Productivity
Open Source
Developer Tools
Baseline
Baseline
Baseline
Ken Kencevski
in Productivity, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Ken Kencevski
Thomas Nixon
. Featured on May 13th, 2024.
Baseline is rated 5/5 by 1 user.
