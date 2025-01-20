Launches
Basejump AI
Basejump AI
The AI Data Analytics Platform
Basejump AI is an AI Data Analytics Platform that provides an AI assistant so anyone can chat with their data. No more waiting for weeks for data insights, using Basejump you can get answers in seconds and share them with your team!
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Basejump AI
The AI Data Analytics Platform
Basejump AI by
Basejump AI
was hunted by
KP
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Andreas Martinson
,
Joel Funk
and
zachary hamilton
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
Basejump AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 4th, 2024.