Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Basejump AI
This is a launch from Basejump AI
See 1 previous launch
Basejump AI

Basejump AI

The AI Data Analytics Platform
Basejump AI is an AI Data Analytics Platform that provides an AI assistant so anyone can chat with their data. No more waiting for weeks for data insights, using Basejump you can get answers in seconds and share them with your team!
Free
Launch tags:
AnalyticsArtificial IntelligenceData & Analytics

Meet the team

Interactive
Basejump AI gallery image
Basejump AI gallery image
Basejump AI gallery image
Basejump AI gallery image
Basejump AI gallery image
Basejump AI gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Basejump AI
Basejump AI
The AI Data Analytics Platform
71
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Basejump AI by
Basejump AI
was hunted by
KP
in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
Andreas Martinson
,
Joel Funk
and
zachary hamilton
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
Basejump AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 4th, 2024.