Ozan Eren Bilgen
MakerFounder @ Base64.ai
😻 Hello fellow Product Hunters! We are excited to present you with Base64.ai! Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. 👀 What is Base64.ai? Base64.ai automates document processing and face recognition with a single API call. 🤯 How does it work? Our AI can classify the type of documents and extract their text, tables, photos, and signatures. It can also recognize faces in the documents (e.g., the picture in the driver's license) and compare them with a selfie for secure login and prevent user fraud. 🤔 How is Base64.ai different? Base64.ai can process over 500+ document types, including IDs, driver licenses, passports, visas, vehicle registrations, insurance cards, and invoices, commonly used by the gig economy, governments, airlines, and banks. Our technology can automate existing manual data entry processes without the need for model training, senior ML engineers, or infrastructure. 🤑 Is it free? Base64.ai is free up to 1,000 requests. You can try the free online demo at https://base64.ai/demo or drag&drop our component in UiPath. We also have Growth and Enterprise packages for more capacity. 😏 What do we ask from you? Please share your feedback about our product. We are interested in learning how you see our product can help your business processes. You can schedule a discovery call at https://calendly.com/base64ai. Thank you for reading; here is a potato. 🥔 On behalf of Team Base64.ai, Ozan Eren Bilgen, Founder
