Home
→
Product
→
Baryl
Ranked #6 for today
Baryl
Personality-driven itinerary planner
Visit
Upvote 8
50% off your first trip
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Baryl uses AI/ML to algorithmically curate incredible restaurants & hidden gem recommendations matched to your personality & interests. We help you route-optimize, figure out the best times to visit each place, and make the most of your experience.
Launched in
Web App
,
Travel
,
Tech
by
Baryl
About this launch
Baryl
Personality-driven itinerary planner
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Baryl by
Baryl
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Web App
,
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Alex Pu
,
Yuyang Zhang
and
Eric Yang
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Baryl
is not rated yet. This is Baryl's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#65
Report