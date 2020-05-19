Discussion
Josh Pigford
Maker
Pro
Messaging is core function of SaaS companies and, more often than not, those messages are sent based on where a customer is in their lifecycle with your product (trials, signups, upgrades, cancellations, etc) plus specific customer attributes (company size, plan, MRR, LTV, location, etc). No other messaging tool has all of that data without importing it from multiple sources and keeping it synced indefinitely...until now. With Baremetrics Messaging, using only a connection to your payment processor, you can create sophisticated and powerful messaging campaigns to onboard, engage and retain customers! https://baremetrics.com/features... Some highlights of the tool... * Create sophisticated ongoing campaigns and put them on autopilot * Create targeted segments based on behavior and profile * Use our pre-built templates or craft your own * Send one-off messages for an announcement or special promotion We wanted to get back to a lightweight tool that does just what you need and for a price that won’t make you cringe every month when you look at your bill.
Pro
Love how you're expanding the platform, @shpigford I'm curious how this compares to Intercom. At first glance it seems to support similar features.
Maker
Pro
@rrhoover Thanks! We're huge Intercom fans. Have used them for the better part of 6 years and even recently launched a direct Intercom integration. But keeping data in sync has become an increasingly difficult problem, not to mention the ability to tie messaging campaigns back to actual revenue metrics (i.e. "Does our annual upgrade campaign actually increase revenue?"). We also believe there's a good dose of tool fatigue happening in the industry and we believe Baremetrics is in a prime spot to centralize a lot of the tools businesses use to grow their companies...so this is one step in that direction.
This is really exciting. We’ve been with Intercom for 7 years and it’s gotten increasingly overpriced and bloated with stuff that feels like it’s aimed exclusively at Silicon Valley businesses who don’t look like us. We’re using Baremetrics for SaaS metrics and dunning already, would definitely consider switching to it for messaging if there’s enough of an overlap in core functionality.