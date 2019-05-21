Baremetrics Cancellation Insights 2.0

Learn why customers cancel via email or in-app form, learn how much you're losing to those reasons, and then send them automated emails to bring them back.
This new version includes zero-setup email surveys that can be up and running in minutes.
Josh Pigford
When we launched the first version of Cancellation Insights last year, we knew we were on to something special. We've taken a practice like a cancellation survey, which people typically hack together in-house and then do almost nothing with the data, and tied it back to real, actionable insights. Which missing features are costing you the most customers? Are your infrastructure efforts reducing churn? Which competitors are costing you the most money? Cancellation Insights can track all of that and more! Previously, to start getting those insights, you needed to install code in your app. But no more! Today, we've released email cancellations surveys! We'll automatically email users who cancel with an in-email survey to gather more data on why they cancelled! You can be up and running with a simple toggle of a switch. We can now also collect those same insights for trial cancellations as well. This is all in addition to the other cancellation tools that were already part of Cancellation Insights, like an in-app cancellation form, automated followups, graphs showing revenue breakdowns and more! Get started: https://baremetrics.com/features...
