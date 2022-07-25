Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Bard
Ranked #17 for today
Bard
Collaborative storytelling and world building
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Bard is a social media platform for collaborative world building, storytelling, and discussion between artists, writers, actors, musicians and more!
Launched in
Social Media
by
Bard
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
Bard
Collaborative storytelling and world building
0
reviews
Follow
Bard by
Bard
was hunted by
Joe C
in
Social Media
. Made by
Joe C
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Bard
is not rated yet. This is Bard's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#24
Report