Home
→
Product
→
Barbell
Barbell
A tiny newsfeed for the menu bar
A tiny newsfeed directly on the macOS Menu Bar. Seamlessly track multiple sources like Reddit, Twitter, and Hacker News.
Launched in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
by
Barbell
Perfect
About this launch
Barbell by
Barbell
was hunted by
Jarren Rocks
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
Jarren Rocks
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Barbell
is not rated yet. This is Barbell's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
5
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#84
