Home
Product
Barbee
Barbee
Hide Menu Bar Items, clean up your menu bar
Barbee is a menu bar manager giving you control over your menu bar items. With Barbee you can: - Hide & show menu bar items with 1 click. - Reduce the spacing of menu bar items. - Easy to arrange your menu bar items. And many other features for you!
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
About this launch
Clean up your menu bar
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Barbee by
was hunted by
Xiang Ho
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Xiang Ho
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Barbee - Hide Menu Bar Items's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#204
