This is the latest launch from Heron Data
See Heron Data’s 4 previous launches →
Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection
Ranked #19 for today
Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection
Instantaneous bank statement PDF parsing and fraud detection
Turn PDF bank statements into parsed transactions + insights in seconds. No human-in-the-loop. Fraud detection. Join 100+ B2B Lenders and Fintechs turning PDFs into cash-based P&Ls with Heron Data.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Heron Data
About this launch
Heron Data
Better transaction data for fintechs serving SMBs
1
review
7
followers
Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection by
Heron Data
was hunted by
Jamie Parker
in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Jamie Parker
,
Dominic Kwok
,
Johannes Jaeckle
,
Ahmed Ahres
,
César
and
Jakob Muratov
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
Heron Data
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 15th, 2015.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#50
