Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Heron Data
See Heron Data’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection
Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection
Ranked #19 for today

Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection

Instantaneous bank statement PDF parsing and fraud detection

Free Options
Turn PDF bank statements into parsed transactions + insights in seconds. No human-in-the-loop. Fraud detection. Join 100+ B2B Lenders and Fintechs turning PDFs into cash-based P&Ls with Heron Data.
Launched in Fintech, Analytics, Tech by
Heron Data
Perfect
Perfect
Ad
DIY talent sourcing for leaders. Start FREE ⚡
About this launch
Heron Data
Heron DataBetter transaction data for fintechs serving SMBs
1review
7
followers
Bank Statement Parsing & Fraud Detection by
Heron Data
was hunted by
Jamie Parker
in Fintech, Analytics, Tech. Made by
Jamie Parker
,
Dominic Kwok
,
Johannes Jaeckle
,
Ahmed Ahres
,
César
and
Jakob Muratov
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
Heron Data
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 15th, 2015.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#50