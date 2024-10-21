Launches
Bananotate
Make every screen like Canva and annotate your whole screen
Bananotate is a powerful screen annotation tool with features like pen, shapes, arrows, and advanced color options. Align objects, collaborate, and boost your productivity.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Education
by
Bananotate
Your Screen. Your Canvas.
Bananotate by
Design Tools
Productivity
Education
Amichai Mantinband
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 1st, 2024.
