This is the latest launch from Balsa
See Balsa’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Balsa Image Annotations
Balsa Image Annotations
Comment on UI mockups directly in your design specs and PRDs
Balsa Image Annotations enable designers, PMs, and engineers to annotate UI mockups and screenshots directly within Balsa documents, making it easier than ever to clearly document how new features should work.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Balsa
Balsa
Docs for building software
1
review
155
followers
Balsa Image Annotations by
Balsa
was hunted by
Paul Rosania
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Paul Rosania
,
Wayne Fan
,
Madeline Shortt
,
Montlebalm
and
Jason Eberle
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Balsa
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
