BallerTODO

Ditch the list! Organize like a baller, get stuff done.

A simple tool that brings the power to organize tasks by Impact and Urgency. https://ballertodo.com/what
- Add tasks by clicking.
- Move tasks around by dragging them.
- The most important unfinished task always stands out
ANKUR AGARWAL
Maker
Computer Vision, Deep learning, 🤖, angel
Hey PH! I built this tool to help visualize and organize tasks in an Impact/ Urgency matrix. Traditional lists hide the important stuff, but this representation gives you an easy to consume view. You can quickly figure out important tasks and also update their importance relative to others. The most important High Impact and High Urgency task always stands out from others. Learn more here: https://ballertodo.com/what Would love some feedback! Cheers, Ankur
Andrew Schreiber
Fun take on the Eisenhower Matrix premise! Requests: - I'd like if the TODO dots had their title next to them. - For the add todo window to still let you see where you clicked; maybe it expanding out like a chat bubble from the new dot. - I'd also prefer if the score wasn't on the 0 to -1 scale, somehow takes away from the task to see "Score: -0.23" next to it. - It'd also be nice to be able to mark "done" for a task from the side bar. - I dislike having to scroll. It should simply take the whole screen and nothing more, like Trello.
@thelastalias awesome feedback. That's why I put this on PH :). I'll try to work some of those in. Can I reach out for suggestions JIC? Cheers!
Andrew Schreiber
Sure, DM me on twitter.
Marko Vucinic
🎈
saving feature would be cool
@marko_vucinic you mean like a link that you can share or like an account?
Raj “Raj” Thimmiah
Do you plan to open source this? Persistence would be useful, if I could access it on multiple devices I'd consider using it regularly.
@raj_raj_thimmiah sure yeah, it's all running on the client right now. So in a way all the code is available :D. @marko_vucinic also talks about that. So it could be done as a new link per session or like a user account.
