Badges

Make digital collectibles work for your business

We aim to be “the Mailchimp for digital collectibles”. We make it easy for businesses to create and send digital collectibles to their customers to help drive their marketing goals forward.
Launched in
Customer Success
Marketing
SaaS
 +4 by
Badges
About this launch
Badges
Badges by
Badges
was hunted by
Bhargav
in Customer Success, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Bhargav
and
kingchad
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Badges
is not rated yet. This is Badges's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-