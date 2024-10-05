Launches
Badgeify
Add Any App to Your Mac Menu Bar
Badgeify is a powerful macOS utility that allows you to add any application to your menu bar. It provides easy notification tracking and quick app launches, which is ideal for users who prefer a hidden Dock to maximize screen space.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
About this launch
Add Any App to Your Mac Menu Bar
Badgeify by
was hunted by
Yuexun Jiang
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Yuexun Jiang
. Featured on October 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Badgeify's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
