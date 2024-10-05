  • Subscribe
    Add Any App to Your Mac Menu Bar

    Badgeify is a powerful macOS utility that allows you to add any application to your menu bar. It provides easy notification tracking and quick app launches, which is ideal for users who prefer a hidden Dock to maximize screen space.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Productivity
    Menu Bar Apps
     by
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Yuexun Jiang
    in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
    Yuexun Jiang
    . Featured on October 6th, 2024.
