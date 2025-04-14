Launches
Badge
Badge
Build faster in mobile wallets
Create interactive experiences in Apple, Google, & Samsung Wallets using Badge's no-code UI, APIs, and the first wallet embed for SaaS platforms.
Launch tags:
API
Marketing
Developer Tools
About this launch
Badge
Build faster in mobile wallets
Badge by
Badge
was hunted by
Suzanne Slaughter
in
API
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Stanley Tran
and
Tyler Jones
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Badge
is not rated yet. This is Badge's first launch.