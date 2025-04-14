Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Badge
Badge

Badge

Build faster in mobile wallets
Create interactive experiences in Apple, Google, & Samsung Wallets using Badge's no-code UI, APIs, and the first wallet embed for SaaS platforms.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
APIMarketingDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

Badge gallery image
Badge gallery image
Badge gallery image
AgentRunner
AgentRunner
Ad
Developer-Friendly AI Agent Builder

Built with

About this launch
Badge
Badge
Build faster in mobile wallets
70
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Badge by
Badge
was hunted by
Suzanne Slaughter
in API, Marketing, Developer Tools. Made by
Stanley Tran
and
Tyler Jones
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Badge
is not rated yet. This is Badge's first launch.