Ranked #11 for today
BACKSPACE
Make your website carbon neutral
BACKSPACE tracks your website’s emissions in real-time, removes them automatically through high-impact, certified carbon removal tech providers and provides you with insights on how to reduce your digital footprint.
Launched in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Climate Tech
by
BACKSPACE
About this launch
BACKSPACE
Make your website carbon neutral
BACKSPACE by
BACKSPACE
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Ivan Maeder
and
Ricardo Gonçalves
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
BACKSPACE
is not rated yet. This is BACKSPACE's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#81
