Backlinks by Neil Patel
Neil Patel's free backlinks research tool
- Pros:Cons:
Its a very robust platform, easy to use and most importantly free!
extremely sophisticated reporting are still in development.
Backlinks has similar functionalities to ahrefs and Majestic SEO, basically allow you to review and analyze your backlinks portfolio (and your competitors as well) and it also helps you search for good linkage opportunities. Whats good about it is that it's free and very very simple to use (like Ubersuggest), so in other words in very easy to use.Nadav Dakner has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
- Free... but for real - This tool made by one of the best SEO experts out there, so I'm pretty sure the results are reliable.
- None
I've been using SEO tools that claimed to be 'Free' but they always limit the results and just try to convert me into a paying customer. This new backlinks section is just insane.Emily Kenned has used this product for one day.