Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Backlinks by Neil Patel

Backlinks by Neil Patel

Neil Patel's free backlinks research tool

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday
Backlinks shows you the number of links pointing to any URL, for free. From total link count, to .edu and .gov links to even the exact number of unique referring domains, dive into your competitors' backlinks, fine tune the results and export to CSV.
Reviews
Nadav Dakner
Emily Kenned
Julia Johnson
 +1 review
View all 3 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Nadav Dakner
    Nadav Dakner
    Pros: 

    Its a very robust platform, easy to use and most importantly free!

    Cons: 

    extremely sophisticated reporting are still in development.

    Backlinks has similar functionalities to ahrefs and Majestic SEO, basically allow you to review and analyze your backlinks portfolio (and your competitors as well) and it also helps you search for good linkage opportunities. Whats good about it is that it's free and very very simple to use (like Ubersuggest), so in other words in very easy to use.

    Nadav Dakner has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Emily Kenned
    Emily KennedDesigner, Tech Geek
    Pros: 

    - Free... but for real - This tool made by one of the best SEO experts out there, so I'm pretty sure the results are reliable.

    Cons: 

    - None

    I've been using SEO tools that claimed to be 'Free' but they always limit the results and just try to convert me into a paying customer. This new backlinks section is just insane.

    Emily Kenned has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Ben Lang
Ben Lang
Makers
Neil Patel
Neil Patel
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
Thanks for hunting this Ben. I really appreciate the Product Hunt community sharing this as my goal is to help all startups with their SEO and I believe they shouldn't have to pay money to generate more traffic. If you are wondering what Backlinks does: 1. You can easily see who links to you or your competitors. This helps you figure what links you need to build to rank higher on Google. 2. Now link reports are integrated into Ubersuggest. You can see who links to a site's most popular pages. 3. You can see a site's domain score. Typically the higher the number the higher a site will rank. 4. You can filter links by almost anything you want. From anchor text to zones... you can drill down to the type of links you are interested in. This way you aren't spending hours trying to find new opportunities. Oh and if you use Ubersuggest on a regular basis, you may have to hard refresh or clear your cache to see the new Backlinks feature/report.
Upvote (2)·
Nadav Dakner
Nadav Dakner@nadavdakner
Woah... Another stellar tool from the creator of CrazyEgg & Kissmetrics :) I've actually tested Backlinks last week and found it very useful - it has similar functionalities to ahrefs only its...free. I also love the ease of use and "no clutter" interface where the results are in your face without needing to keep tabbing. Good stuff!
Upvote (1)·
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
@nadavdakner thanks for the kind words. My goal is to make SEO easy and affordable (free) for everyone. Especially startups.
Upvote (1)·
Vikas Yadav
Vikas Yadav@vikas_yadav1
Very useful product. I am already using Ubersuggest for keyword research purpose from a long time. Adding this feature is a boon for us along with kW analysis as before I need to purchase the full premium version of ahrefs, semrush, long tail pro and what not, to go into the deep. Thanks! @neilpatel. P.S. I wonder on the off chance that you will keep this freemium perpetually, or monetize it in future with new pricing premium plans in order to utilize it further?
Upvote (1)·
Ben Jacobson
Ben Jacobson@osbennn · Marketing Strategy Consultant
Oh man -- yet another premium SEO tool feature unleashed by Neil Patel for free. Disrupt! 😏
Upvote ·
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
@osbennn I am trying. Just wait a few months for me to release the second version of the Backlinks tool. ;)
Upvote ·
Robert Katai
Robert Katai@katairobi · Content Strategist
Congrats Neil for another SEO tool. But now I'm wondering, what are the differentiator points between Ahrefs, Moz and Majestic in this category of backlinks?
Upvote ·
Neil Patel
Neil PatelMaker@neilpatel
@katairobi not much... and within a few months I will take the premium features and release more of them for free. Just takes a bit of time for development. :/ Next month I will release a version of Buzzsumo with more data for free. ;)
Upvote ·
Robert Katai
Robert Katai@katairobi · Content Strategist
@neilpatel well :) keep them coming :)
Upvote ·