The background remover works like magic. Just upload images that need the backgrounds removed and hit go. Our AI will handle the work of selecting the subject, masking the image, and eliminating the background. In short order, you will get back neatly clipped transparent PNG files. Best of all, this solution scales. With API access available, you can integrate background removal directly into your own products. Stop wasting time trying to hire someone on Fiverr or Upwork to clip images! This works perfectly for selling products on Shopify and Amazon, or for turning images into company assets. - True 1-click operation. Upload → ✨ → download. - High-quality image masking, without degradation. - Process many photos at once with bulk uploading - Scaleable with API access.
@visualpharm what advantages does this bring over other tools like RemoveBg and Slazzer?
I checked and it works like magic. Thanks for all your efforts and especially keeping it free. I would be curious to know how you would monetize unless it is a hobby project for you
This is a product that I have been looking forward to for so long.
Okay, that's exactly what I needed. Great product!