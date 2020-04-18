Background Generator
Yury Molkin
Maker
Hey guys, We've seen so many awesome background removal tools recently. Maybe it's time to contribute something to the other side? There were already some background/pattern generators on the internet before but they looked a bit dated and unmaintained. So here's a new simple but powerful background generator. You can use it to decorate a social media post, your youtube channel, use as a twitter cover or maybe as a cover for your new track on soundcloud! Be sure to play around with toggles and sliders. Hope you'll have fun with it! Any kind of feedback is welcome.
