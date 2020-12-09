discussion
Christoph Janz
Hunter
Partner at Point Nine Capital
Really excited about Back! Back is doing for the employee experience what Zendesk has been doing for the customer experience.
Hey Product Hunters, I’m Chris, the CEO and one of the founders of Back. Thanks @chrija for hunting us :) In the last few years, the rise of automation in many parts of our life is undeniable. This is quickly changing the way many teams are working; faster and more efficiently. Unfortunately, we saw in many companies that most internal operations teams are still swamped with a disproportionate amount of manual work, caused by new communication channels like Slack, and many disconnected systems. @jameslafa1 and I wanted to create a product that helps every backbone of an organization to run more smoothly, from growing to large – Back is the result of that: The world's first platform for Automation-First Operations, helping businesses deliver a great employee experience at scale by automating work across internal and employee-facing apps. The aim of Back is simple: Empower internal ops teams, like IT, People Ops, Finance, and others, to have a bigger impact in shaping how their organizations work. Frictionless employee experience will be key for any partly distributed company in the next 10 years, and making automation easy along the whole employee journey for these teams is our focus. What can you do with Back today? - Run automated employee journeys like onboarding, paternal leave, relocation, etc. - Eliminate repetitive employee questions with a learning system on Slack and Teams - Support employees on communication channels they use - Manage your internal processes, approvals, policies, and conversations (Slack, Teams, Email, and others) on one platform - Measure your employee experience and identify bottlenecks By connecting apps like Slack with your core HR systems and business systems (expenses, asset mgmt, etc), teams can improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and increase organization-wide productivity. So Back can help you remove all operational distractions and focus on the people instead. Let us know what you think! Cheers, c