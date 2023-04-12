Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BabyAGI

BabyAGI

A pared-down version of Task-Driven Autonomous AI Agent

This Python script is an example of an AI-powered task management system. The system uses OpenAI and Pinecone APIs to create, prioritize, and execute tasks.
Launched in Task Management, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub by
BabyAGI
About this launch
BabyAGIA pared-down version of Task-Driven Autonomous AI Agent
BabyAGI by
BabyAGI
was hunted by
Clara
in Task Management, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Yohei Nakajima
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
BabyAGI
is not rated yet. This is BabyAGI's first launch.
