Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BabyAGI
BabyAGI
A pared-down version of Task-Driven Autonomous AI Agent
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This Python script is an example of an AI-powered task management system. The system uses OpenAI and Pinecone APIs to create, prioritize, and execute tasks.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
by
BabyAGI
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
Ad
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
About this launch
BabyAGI
A pared-down version of Task-Driven Autonomous AI Agent
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
BabyAGI by
BabyAGI
was hunted by
Clara
in
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Yohei Nakajima
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
BabyAGI
is not rated yet. This is BabyAGI's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#134
Report