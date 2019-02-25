Log InSign up
Azure Kinect Developer Kit

The new kinect, a peripheral with complex AI sensors

Azure Kinect DK is a developer kit and peripheral with artificial intelligence sensors for sophisticated computer vision and speech models. It combines a best in class depth sensor and spatial microphone array with a video camera and orientation sensor

Microsoft shrinks Kinect into a $399 cloud-powered PC peripheralMicrosoft is making a tiny version of its Kinect sensor for use by businesses for computer vision and speech purposes. Dubbed the Azure Kinect DK, it will debut in the US and China for $399, and acts as a much smaller PC peripheral
Microsoft announces an Azure-powered Kinect camera for enterpriseToday's Mobile World Congress kickoff event was all about the next Hololens, but Microsoft still had some surprises up its sleeve. One of the more interesting additions is the Azure Kinect, a new enterprise camera system that leverages the company's perennially 3D imaging technology to create a 3D ...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This has come a long way from the days of skateboarding using a camera, miss the old kinect in a way but excited to see where this goes
