Azure Kinect Developer Kit

Azure Kinect DK is a developer kit and peripheral with artificial intelligence sensors for sophisticated computer vision and speech models. It combines a best in class depth sensor and spatial microphone array with a video camera and orientation sensor
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This has come a long way from the days of skateboarding using a camera, miss the old kinect in a way but excited to see where this goes
Upvote Share·