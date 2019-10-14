Discussion
Mohd Danish
Excellent, Another UI kit for bootstrap. Congrats on the launch. @musharofchy
Maker
@mddanishyusuf Thanks for your kind words and support <3
Maker
Hi Everyone, Excited to announce the launch 🚀 of Ayro UI - Startup and SaaS Business Focused Bootstrap UI kit. How it makes the difference? Highly focused on startups and SaaS businesses. Unlike other UI Kits, it comes with the only startup focused elements and sections to make your startup web project closer to launch. What Does It Include? 400+ UI elements, 150+ sections, 8+ ready to use example templates & special pages, documentation, and 1-year premier support. Any discount for ProductHunters? Enjoy 30% flat discount on all variations by applying this coupon code: PHLAUNCH30 during the checkout! (first 20 users only) What's next? You can check our roadmap from here: http://bit.ly/ayro-ui-roadmap
