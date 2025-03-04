Launches
Aya Vision
This is a launch from Cohere
See 1 previous launch
Aya Vision
Multilingual, Multimodal AI from Cohere
Aya Vision, from Cohere For AI, is the open-weights, multilingual, multimodal models (8B & 32B). Outperforms larger models on multilingual vision tasks. Available on Hugging Face and Kaggle.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
