Axure RP 9

Axure RP version 9 launches alongside Axure Cloud Popular rapid prototyping software Axure RP has launched its 9th version alongside a new cloud-based version of its tool set. The development staff for the software put out the following summary of new key features on their official blog post announcing version 9's availability: * The new user interface is faster, simplified, more customizable, and also includes a dark mode so that you can work the way you want.