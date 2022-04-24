Sign In
Home
→
AxNote
AxNote
An infinite canvas for iPad that holds your thoughts
🏷 Free Options
iPad
+ 2
visit
UPVOTE
3
A freeform note taking app designed to keep your flow. Whether you type or sketch, AxNote's simple yet powerful UI allows you to effortlessly structure your notes by drawing a box to snap shapes, convert handwriting to text or create sections.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Softr 2.0
Promoted
Build web apps & portals from Airtable, no code required
Have you used AxNote?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review