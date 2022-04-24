  1. Home
AxNote

An infinite canvas for iPad that holds your thoughts

A freeform note taking app designed to keep your flow. Whether you type or sketch, AxNote's simple yet powerful UI allows you to effortlessly structure your notes by drawing a box to snap shapes, convert handwriting to text or create sections.
