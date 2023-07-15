Products
Home
→
Product
→
Axe API
Axe API
The next-generation Rest API framework
Axe API is a TypeScript-based Node.js framework designed to eliminate the need for repetitive tasks associated with common elements while allowing developers to focus on custom logic.
Launched in
API
Open Source
Developer Tools
by
Axe API
About this launch
Axe API
The next-generation Rest API framework.
Axe API by
Axe API
was hunted by
Özgür Adem Işıklı
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Özgür Adem Işıklı
,
alihan saraç
and
arif karakılıç
. Featured on July 16th, 2023.
Axe API
is not rated yet. This is Axe API's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
