AWS Personalize

Real-time personalization and recommendation

Amazon Personalize is a machine learning service that makes it easy for developers to create individualized recommendations for customers using their applications.
Amazon launches Personalize, a fully managed AI-powered recommendation serviceDelivering personalized experiences to customers just got easier, thanks to Amazon. The Seattle company today announced the general availability of Amazon Personalize, an AWS service that facilitates the development of websites, mobile apps, and content management and email marketing systems that suggest products, provide tailored search results, and customize funnels on the fly.
AWS brings Amazon Personalize into GA | ZDNetAmazon Web Services on Monday announced the general availability of Amazon Personalize. The fully-managed service, unveiled at last year's re:Invent conference, brings Amazon.com's AI-powered personalization techniques to AWS customers. The service can help with a range of personalization use cases, such as product recommendations, individualized search results or customized direct marketing.
