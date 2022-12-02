Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AWS Application Composer
AWS Application Composer

AWS Application Composer

A new low code tool from AWS

Today, AWS is launching a preview of AWS Application Composer, a visual designer that you can use to build your serverless applications from multiple AWS services.
Launched in Amazon, Developer Tools by
AWS Application Composer
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
AWS Application Composer
AWS Application ComposerA new low code tool from AWS
0
reviews
4
followers
AWS Application Composer by
AWS Application Composer
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Amazon, Developer Tools. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
AWS Application Composer
is not rated yet. This is AWS Application Composer's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#187