Home
→
Product
→
AWS Application Composer
AWS Application Composer
A new low code tool from AWS
Today, AWS is launching a preview of AWS Application Composer, a visual designer that you can use to build your serverless applications from multiple AWS services.
Launched in
Amazon
,
Developer Tools
by
AWS Application Composer
About this launch
AWS Application Composer
A new low code tool from AWS
AWS Application Composer by
AWS Application Composer
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Amazon
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
AWS Application Composer
is not rated yet. This is AWS Application Composer's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#187
