This is the latest launch from AWS Amplify
See AWS Amplify’s previous launch →
AWS Amplify Gen 2
AWS Amplify Gen 2
Fullstack TypeScript DX for AWS
AWS Amplify is everything you need to build web and mobile apps.
Build a cloud-powered backend in TypeScript
Connect it to your frontend using your favorite framework
Deploy on every `git push`.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
AWS Amplify
AWS Amplify
JavaScript library for app development using cloud services
AWS Amplify Gen 2 by
AWS Amplify
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ali Spittel
and
Rene Brandel
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
AWS Amplify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2018.
