Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from AWS Amplify
See AWS Amplify’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AWS Amplify Gen 2
AWS Amplify Gen 2

AWS Amplify Gen 2

Fullstack TypeScript DX for AWS

Free Options
AWS Amplify is everything you need to build web and mobile apps.
  • Build a cloud-powered backend in TypeScript
  • Connect it to your frontend using your favorite framework
  • Deploy on every `git push`.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
AWS Amplify
About this launch
AWS Amplify
AWS AmplifyJavaScript library for app development using cloud services
5reviews
37
followers
AWS Amplify Gen 2 by
AWS Amplify
was hunted by
flo merian
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Ali Spittel
and
Rene Brandel
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
AWS Amplify
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2018.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-