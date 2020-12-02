AWS Amplify Admin UI

discussion
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
This is a new addition to the AWS Amplify toolset. With this new admin tool that you can now manage your Amplify app backend and manage app content from a simple UI, no need to go through the CLI anymore. It also includes CMS and user management. A pretty exciting time for app developers :)
I think previously there was a quick tutorial on how to build one's own admin ui but this is so much better!!