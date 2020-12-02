  1. Home
AWS Amplify Admin UI

Fastest, easiest way to build mobile and web apps that scale

A visual interface to create app backends & manage content outside the AWS console.
✅ Get started without an AWS account
✅ Visual data modeling & authorization
✅ CMS with markdown support (preview)
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
This is a new addition to the AWS Amplify toolset. With this new admin tool that you can now manage your Amplify app backend and manage app content from a simple UI, no need to go through the CLI anymore. It also includes CMS and user management. A pretty exciting time for app developers :)
Sumeet ChawlaFounder - Juststickers.in
I think previously there was a quick tutorial on how to build one's own admin ui but this is so much better!!
