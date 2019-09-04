Log InSign up
Awesome Illustrations

Create awesome illustrations for websites & applications

Awesome Illustrations is a pack that comes with 35 unique illustrations, 10 backgrounds and 11 pre-made illustration stories that are truly awesome for any project 🌟All illustrations are super easy to use and can be edited to your liking.
40% OFF Launch!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
andrew dao
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 I'm super excited to be launching Awesome Illustrations on Product Hunt! After a couple of months of hard work I'm happy to release this to the big world and I'm confident it will make your projects just that much more awesome 🌟 I'm a huge fan of everything design and given the rise of using illustrations on websites/apps, I felt compelled to have a hand at creating something truly unique! Here are some highlights of the product: ✅ Create your own illustration stories - You can mix and combine illustrations to create unique stories that are perfect for any website ✅ 11 pre-made illustration stories - These stories can be used for almost anything on a project. This includes (but not limited to) stories that portray : Error, Support, Success, Subscribe, Welcome and many more! ✅ Awesome Illustrations - All our illustrations are awesome 🤓 ✅ Vector Files - All illustrations are 100% vector scalable and can be used with software such as Adobe illustrator and Sketch If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask!
Hazel Ling
Awesome product!
andrew dao
Maker
@hazel_ling Thanks Hazel!
Jake Wang
Can I use it in my software and redistribute to other users to use?
James Berry
Hi Andrew! Illustrations look fantastic, always looking for high quality imagery for my products that isn't undraw 😂. Bookmarked, best of luck with the launch 💥💪
