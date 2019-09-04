Discussion
andrew dao
Hi everyone 👋 I'm super excited to be launching Awesome Illustrations on Product Hunt! After a couple of months of hard work I'm happy to release this to the big world and I'm confident it will make your projects just that much more awesome 🌟 I'm a huge fan of everything design and given the rise of using illustrations on websites/apps, I felt compelled to have a hand at creating something truly unique! Here are some highlights of the product: ✅ Create your own illustration stories - You can mix and combine illustrations to create unique stories that are perfect for any website ✅ 11 pre-made illustration stories - These stories can be used for almost anything on a project. This includes (but not limited to) stories that portray : Error, Support, Success, Subscribe, Welcome and many more! ✅ Awesome Illustrations - All our illustrations are awesome 🤓 ✅ Vector Files - All illustrations are 100% vector scalable and can be used with software such as Adobe illustrator and Sketch If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask!
Awesome product!
@hazel_ling Thanks Hazel!
Hi Andrew! Illustrations look fantastic, always looking for high quality imagery for my products that isn't undraw 😂. Bookmarked, best of luck with the launch 💥💪