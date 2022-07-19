Products
Awesome Coffee Club
A coffee subscription you can feel good about.
We source the best beans from small farmers and co-ops, and deliver them to your door on an easy schedule, either once a month or every two weeks. ALL profits are donated to radically reduce maternal and child mortality in Sierra Leone.
Launched in
Home
,
Coffee
by
Awesome Coffee Club
About this launch
Awesome Coffee Club by
Awesome Coffee Club
was hunted by
Andrew Radev
in
Home
,
Coffee
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Awesome Coffee Club
is not rated yet. This is Awesome Coffee Club's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#51
