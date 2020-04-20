  1. Home
Free legal documents for startups (T&C, Privacy, NDAs, etc.)

Avodocs is back to PH with free, attorney-reviewed Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, NDAs, and other legal docs for startups. On top of drafting, you can now negotiate, e-sign, store and search your legal docs with Avodocs. Trusted by AWS, YC and Techstars.
Here are the 85+ startups that launched at YC's W19 Demo Day 1Y Combinator's incubator classes have gotten huge. With over 200 companies, the Winter 2019 class is by far YC's largest yet. Meanwhile, the incubator prepares to shift its headquarters from Mountain View to San Francisco. It's so large, in fact, it's had to change the way i...
Extra Crunch members get free startup legal documents from AvodocsWe're excited to announce a new community perk for Extra Crunch . Starting today, annual and two-year Extra Crunch members located in the United States can get free access to Avodocs from AXDRAFT. Avodocs provides free legal documents for startups, including NDAs, privacy policies, founders' agreements, employee onboarding documents, terms of service and more.
Hey, PH and thank you @katmanalac for helping us out! My name is Yuriy and I am the co-founder of Avodocs. Before Avodocs, I practised law. What shocked me about our industry was the limited resources and legal documents tailored to startups. Few lawyers understood the financial constraints faced by early stage startups, even $100 for a document is a cost that makes you think twice. When we first launched Avodocs (AXDRAFT at that time) last year we had a simple belief: early stage founders don’t need 20-page ironclad contracts, they need good, balanced agreements that move a deal forward while it’s hot. It worked out. More than 1,200 founders used Avodocs on the day we launched and over 10,000 more benefited from our free legal documents since that time. Today we are launching a new version of Avodocs, because the times demand it. Startups need to cut costs and show resourcefulness more than ever and we want to give them affordable resources to launch their business and close deals. So with Avodocs v. 2.0 you will get: (1) more documents, including Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Founders’ Agreement, MoU/LoI, etc.; (2) ability to e-sign documents, using DocuSign; (3) ability to collaborate on documents with customers and internally with your team within Avodocs; (4) ability to store your documents, search and visualize key data from those documents. We want to be your go-to place for legal documents and take that burden away from you during these difficult times. Our offer for PH community today is 50% discount on all our paid plans and as always - free legal documents for startups. No strings attached. Let us know what you think. Yuriy
Used it few times and loved the experience. The new version is even more useful.
@dima_foremnyi Thank you for the feedback, Dmytro. We are really happy you like the experience. Please feel free to reach out and let us know if you see any points of improvement. We want to become better for our customers.
