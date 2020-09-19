discussion
JPEGuin
MakeriOS App Developer
Hey all 👋 I made this app for all Apple devices over the past two months, and released it this week alongside iOS 14. It got featured by Apple on the App Store, with its own hero image banners, included in 660 lists across 160 countries, and became the #1 social network app in the charts. It also had various tech publications write up articles about it, and it's been received very positively by all who've used it. I can't wait for you to try it out too!
