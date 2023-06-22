Products
Home
→
Product
→
Avath
Avath
A Gratitude Journal for Visual People
Avath reimagines self-reflection by enabling you to create visual portrayals of your journal entries. Delve into a wondrous, novel realm of journaling, powered by AI.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Quantified Self
Digital Art
by
Avath
About this launch
Avath
A Gratitude Journal for Visual People
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Avath by
Avath
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Quantified Self
,
Digital Art
. Made by
Stef Roussos
. Featured on June 23rd, 2023.
Avath
is not rated yet. This is Avath's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report