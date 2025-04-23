Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. AvatarFX by Character.AI
This is a launch from Character AI
See 1 previous launch
AvatarFX by Character.AI

AvatarFX by Character.AI

bring your characters to life with AI video
AvatarFX by Character.AI is the new AI model brings images to life. Animates characters/photos into realistic videos that speak, sing & emote with consistent movement.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceGitHubPhoto & Video

Meet the team

AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
AvatarFX by Character.AI gallery image
About this launch
Character AI
Character AI
Building the next generation of conversational AI
4.24 out of 5.0
77
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AvatarFX by Character.AI by
Character AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub, Photo & Video. Made by
Kishan
,
Sam Shleifer
,
Ryder
and
Vinay S Rao
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
Character AI
is rated 4.2/5 by 136 users. It first launched on May 24th, 2023.