Home
Product
AvatarFX by Character.AI
This is a launch from Character AI
See 1 previous launch
AvatarFX by Character.AI
bring your characters to life with AI video
AvatarFX by Character.AI is the new AI model brings images to life. Animates characters/photos into realistic videos that speak, sing & emote with consistent movement.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
•
Photo & Video
Character AI
Building the next generation of conversational AI
AvatarFX by Character.AI by
Character AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Kishan
,
Sam Shleifer
,
Ryder
and
Vinay S Rao
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
Character AI
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 136 users. It first launched on May 24th, 2023.