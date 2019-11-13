Discussion
Ben Williams
Hi Everyone! 😄 We are super excited to launch AuxParty on Product Hunt. @mguida22 and I started working on AuxParty because we missed the greats time we use to have on turntable.fm. We tried to recreate our favorite parts of turntable while adding our unique twist. 🕺 We are a fully remote team and found that AuxParty is a great way to add some culture and excitement to our workday. We have seen remote teams around the world do this also and are excited to see more! 👩🏼💻👨💻 We haven't released the mobile app yet, but are in the process of working on it! I'd love to know what you all think! p.s. We aren't related to AUX by Facebook (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) that dropped on PH earlier this week. We are an independent team and do not work for Facebook.
Just simple and awesome, been using the beta for a couple months now. I like to use AuxParty to play music together with friends who aren't around in the office or near me.
That's a great product for remote teams to share something with coworkers during the day! I've been using the beta a lot.
I have been using Auxparty Beta for over a month now and I love it. I mainly use it to listen to live sets with friends who live elsewhere while we work on our projects. The team behind Auxparty has also been really receptive of feedback and crank out feature/stability updates regularly.