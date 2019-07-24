AutoSync for Shopify

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Nick
A friend of mine runs a Shopify web-shop as well as a brick-and-mortar store, where he's using Square as a POS system. Whenever he sells one item in his retail store, he has to update the available stock quantity in Shopify, which obviously gets tedious very quickly :). I've built a Shopify app that takes care of syncing the inventory levels between the two platforms automatically. I've learned that this is quite a common combination (Shopify + Square), so I've launched the app on the Shopify app marketplace for everyone to use. Let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
UpvoteShare