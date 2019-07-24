AutoSync for Shopify

Log InSign up
Sync your inventory levels between Shopify and Square

If you're using both Shopify and Square to sell your products, you have to manually update each inventory whenever you sell an item or receive new stock. AutoSync takes care of this for you - automatically, in real-time.
Nick
Nick
Maker
A friend of mine runs a Shopify web-shop as well as a brick-and-mortar store, where he's using Square as a POS system. Whenever he sells one item in his retail store, he has to update the available stock quantity in Shopify, which obviously gets tedious very quickly :). I've built a Shopify app that takes care of syncing the inventory levels between the two platforms automatically. I've learned that this is quite a common combination (Shopify + Square), so I've launched the app on the Shopify app marketplace for everyone to use. Let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
