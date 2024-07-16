Launches
AutoSkippy for Chrome
Skip Netflix intros automatically
Streamline your Netflix binge-watching with AutoSkippy! This Chrome extension skips intros automatically, enhancing accessibility and convenience. Enjoy uninterrupted episodes with automatic skipping and seamless background integration.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Streaming Services
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
Skip Intros Automatically in Netflix
AutoSkippy for Chrome by
was hunted by
Imtiaz Raqib
in
Chrome Extensions
Streaming Services
GitHub
. Made by
Imtiaz Raqib
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is AutoSkippy for Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
