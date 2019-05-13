This Plugin will set internal links on your website automatically. You just have to provide a keyword and an URL. Whenever the keyword appears on your site, it sets links automatically to the given URL.
Marvin KellerMaker@webraketen
Hey! We recently released our first Wordpress plugin "SEO Automated Link building" and would like to share it with you. This plugin will automatically set internal links on your website. All you have to do is providing a keyword and an URL. Whenever the keyword appears on your site, it sets links automatically to the given URL. Using automated internal link building will save you a lot of time and can lead to a better ranking of your website. We are currently planning to add some more features such as an exact match checkbox which gives you the opportunity to make case relevant to your keywords. Feel free to check it out at https://wordpress.org/plugins/se... We are very much looking forward to hear your feedback!
